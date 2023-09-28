KINGSLEY, IOWA (KCAU) – Kingsley-Pierson and Woodbury Central are separated by just 9.4 miles, with the pair of nearby foes reigniting its longtime rivalry, playing for the Little Brown Jug.

For the first time since 2009, Woodbury Central and Kingsley-Pierson will be playing for the Little Brown Jug. The rivalry, which kicked off in 1971, has not been played in the last 14 years as Kingsley-Pierson moved down to eight-player football.

But after combining with River Valley, the Panthers are back to 11-man football. The move back to Class A is set to kickstart the historic rivalry between the two schools on the gridiron.

The Wildcats are the current owner of the jug, having won the last three meetings. This will be the first time any of these players have taken part in the rivalry, bringing plenty of excitement from both sides.

“It’s been a long time coming. They dropped down to 8-man in 2009, so it’s been 14 years since we’ve been able to play them. I think everyone around here is excited, everyone in the community and their community is excited to see the rivalry come back. To be able to be a part of it, finally, my senior year…I’m more than excited,” Woodbury Central quarterback Drew Kluender said.

“It’s pretty special. We’ve been a pretty close team, especially this year adapting the River Valley kids and bringing them in and helping them out and they’re helping us out. We’re just gonna go at it with all we’ve got and hopefully bring that jug back,” Kingsley-Pierson running back and linebacker Brady Collins added.