SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sioux City Explorers never had a lead in the game heading into the final inning, but that did not stop the X’s from making the game interesting. Sioux City trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth with one chance to win the game.

Blake Tiberi scored off a Danry Vasquez base hit in the inning. But, the biggest at-bat of the game came from Ademar Rifaela.

The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native’s eight-game hit streak was in danger of being snapped until the Sioux City designated hitter blasted a three-run home run to win the game and the series for the X’s as Sioux City defeated Kansas City 5-2.