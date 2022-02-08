Sioux City, IA (February 8th, 2021) — The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signing of RHP Carlos Sierra a 2022 American Association Contract.

The 2022 season will be Sierra’s second season with Sioux City and seventh professionally.

After an initial rocky start with the X’s, Sierra became one of Sioux City’s most reliable arms. He appeared in a total of 25 games with thirteen of them being starts, collecting an 8-1 record and a 3.21 ERA over 95.1 innings of work and fanning 98 batters.

The right hander began his X’s career in the bullpen, fashioning a 5.06 ERA over 12 appearances. Despite the ERA north of five, Sierra quietly showcased quality stuff as he struck out 27 batters over 21.1 innings, issuing only seven free passes.

The former Astros farmhand finished the season in the X’s starting rotation making 13 starts and tossing 74 innings, putting together a 2.92 ERA as a starter and striking out 69 batters in that role, quickly becoming one of the more reliable arms to take the mound every five days.

He began his career pitching for the Sancti Spiritus of the Cuban National Series where he posted a 3.68 ERA in 14.2 innings as a 19 year old. Unlike many of his other native Cuban players did not need to defect from his home country to be able to establish residency and play baseball outside of the country. He was granted Spanish citizenship thanks to his grandfather allowing him to leave Cuba legally. He pitched in the Canary Islands for the Tenerife Marlins in the Division de Honor de Beisbol, the top league Spain has to offer.

The Cuban native signed as an international free agent with the Houston Astros on December 24th, 2015.

Despite being signed to a contract Sierra did not pitch for the Explorers in 2021 as he was on the Inactive List for the duration of the season.

With the signing of Sierra the X’s have three players under contract (2 Pitchers, 1 Position Player)

RHP Carlos Sierra

RHP Jonah Smith

OF Sebastian Zawada