Returners ready to fill the gaps and lead the Chargers into the 2021 season

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – In spite of finishing the 2020 season with a record below .500, the Briar Cliff volleyball team had no lapse of sharing their excitement for the 2021 season during their media day this afternoon.

After losing Grace Hanno, the team’s leading hitter last season, the Chargers have returners ready to fill in the hole that Hanno left. One of their impactful will be the outside hitter combo of Abbie Ericson and Chloe Johnson.

The GPAC Preseason Polls ranked the Chargers at #10, but Briar Cliff isn’t focused on the labels set for them before the season. Rather, they’re embracing their underdog role heading into this fall.

The Chargers begin the 2021 season at home hosting Mayville State on August 26.