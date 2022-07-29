IMAGE COURTESY: LANCE SWANSON

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NEBRASKA (KCAU)- Members of the South Sioux City community will have a new athletic facility to look forward to.

Phase I of the district’s plan is currently underway on the school’s campus. Students, parents, and community members will have a new turf field to look forward to as well as a new track, LED lighting, and bleachers.

Phase II of the project is fundraising based. Some of the possible amenities include work to the press box, a new scoreboard, a concession stand, away team bleachers, entrance upgrades, a pavilion as well as a plaza area.

School officials say the South Sioux City football team will play its home games at Dakota Valley High School and hope the Cardinals can officially call their new nest home before the end of the season.