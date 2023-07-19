FORT DODGE, IOWA (KCAU) – Remsen St. Mary’s kicked off its third straight State softball appearance with hopes of a semifinal trip, but history would repeat itself in Fort Dodge as the 5-seed Hawks fell to 4-seed Wayne 8-2 in the Class 1A quarterfinals. The defeat gives RSM three consecutive losses at this stage.

Claire Schroeder and Mya Bunkers got the scoring started for RSM with a pair of hits in the first inning towards a 2-0 lead. But the Falcons would handle all the scoring from there, tying up the game in the first inning, soon taking the lead and compounding it with a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth. Despite the outcome though, the Hawks have a lot to look forward to with a team’s who full of State experience and graduating only one senior.

“I don’t know of any team in the regular season to only lose one game in St. Mary’s,” Remsen St. Mary’s head coach Monte Harenpnau said. “They won the War Eagle Conference outright, they’ve just done lots of things at this school so far that nobody else has done.”

“I already know what our coaches are saying they’re saying don’t put your heads down,” Remsen St. Mary’s junior said. “We need every single one of us to come back next year with the same energy the same hype. We just push each other up that’s the whole key to our team.”

The overall record for Remsen St. Mary’s now sits at 25-2. Hawks will play St. Edmond in the 1A consolation semifinals on Wednesday 1:30 p.m. in Fort Dodge.