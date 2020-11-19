Remsen St. Mary’s wins second state football championship in school history

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCAU) – There’s no better feeling than finally getting over the hump. The Remsen St. Mary’s football team did just that on Thursday, defeating Fremont-Mills 48-0 in the Class 8-man state championship. This was the third year in the last four the Hawks had made the trip to the UNI Dome, and after coming so close two other times, it was a sigh of relief for a group of seniors that had experienced so many heart breaks in their trips to state.

“This is the best day of my life honestly,” said Hawks senior quarterback Blaine Harpenau. “We’ve been so close so many times and we’ve lost on heartbreaking ways all the time: we’ve lost on buzzer beaters, we’ve lost on suicide squeezes, we’ve lost on extra innings, so I knew coming in today, we probably got shot a championship.”

“What those kids did, they’ve been training for this for a long time, so I’m really happy with what they got accomplished finally in their senior year,” said Remsen St. Mary’s head football coach Tim Osterman. “And I’m really happy for the coaches on the staff, they worked their tails of. I just have a lot of praise for them. I just got to roll their coattails this season.”

One of the talking points coming into this week’s championship game, was on the Remsen St. Mary’s defense. The Hawks offense had a historic day in the semifinals, scoring 108 points, but the defense was nearly historic as well, allowing 94. The question was, could St. Mary’s slow Fremont-Mills down enough to finally get that state championship win? Not only did they get the win, but the Hawks defense laid claim to only the second shutout in an 8-man state championship game in Iowa history.

“After last night we had a ton of confidence,” said Hawks senior running back Jeremy Koenck. “We had a great chapel and everybody was determined to get it done today. After last night I knew we were gonna come in hard.”

St. Mary’s championship is their second in program history, following their first in 2004.