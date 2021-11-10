Remsen St. Mary’s title defense ends in state semifinal loss to Easton Valley

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCAU) — The Remsen St. Mary’s back-to-back state championship quest fell one game short.

The Hawks fell in the Iowa high school state football semifinals to Easton Valley 42-36 on Wednesday, after the River Hawks put up 445 yards of offense for the win. Remsen junior quarterback Cael Ortmann threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns, three of which went to Ryan Willman, who finished the game with 196 receiving yards, but the defense couldn’t get the fourth down stop they needed for a chance with under two minutes to go.

Remsen St. Mary’s season ends at 11-1.