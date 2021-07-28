Remsen St. Mary’s state tournament run cut short in extra-innings loss to Kee in semis

CARROLL, IOWA (KCAU) — The Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks baseball team has had issues in the past few seasons getting past the state semifinals, despite big regular seasons, and 2021 was no exception.

The Hawks entered the Class 1A state baseball tournament as the number one seed with a 26-3 record, and hadn’t given up a run since July 5, and the state’s leader in wins and strikeouts, senior pitcher Blaine Harpenau.

On Monday in the team’s quarterfinal, the Hawks only needed four and a half innings to put their opponent away, racking up 14 runs on 17 hits, while only giving up one hit in the game. Unfortunately, that offense didn’t carry over to their second round game versus Kee, with RSM stranding 16 runners in a 5-3 loss in nine innings.

Remsen got the scoring started in the bottom of the second when Isaiah Gerrietts drove in the game’s first run, followed by a bases loaded fielding error by Kee, leading to another run scoring. Kee got one back in the top of the third, but neither side was able to take advantage of runners in scoring position until the seventh inning, when Kee’s Buddy Hill hit a sacrifice fly to right field to knot it at two, and force extra innings.

After a tense eighth inning with both sides stranding more runners, in the top of the ninth Kee broke through to score three runs. Remsen loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth, and scored one run on a passed ball, but couldn’t bring in the tying run at second, ending the Hawks season in an upset.

The loss brings up painful memories for RSM. In 2020, the #2 Hawks didn’t lose a game until #6 Newman Catholic defeated them in extra innings in the state semifinals. In 2019 the Hawks fell in the semis to #2 Alburnett on a walk-off. And in 2017, RSM dropped their semifinal matchup with Newman Catholic as well, making it four of five years the Hawks have had their season end one game away from the state championship. The only year they’ve advanced to the title game in their six-year streak of state appearances was in 2016, which ended in a state championship.

The Hawks season comes to a close with a 27-4 record, and graduates eight seniors from their 2021 roster.

