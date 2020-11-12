Remsen St. Mary’s sets Iowa all time scoring record with 108-94 win in the state semifinals

CEDAR FALLS, IOWA (KCAU) – In the opening game of Iowa high school state football Remsen St. Mary’s made sure that no matter what happened the rest of the weekend, everyone would be talking about the Hawks.

St. Mary’s started the game with a scoop and score that led to a 6-0 lead. Which may have foreshadowed a big defensive game. That, was not what happened. The Hawks and Braves traded scores throughout the first half, with Montezuma carrying a 46-36 lead into halftime.

The third quarter is where things started to go wild. After going down 60-36, Remsen St. Mary’s finished the quarter with 38 points, while Montezuma scored 28, ending in a 72-all tie heading into the final quarter. After scoring, and giving up, 72 points, both sides had put some miles on their bodies, with a ton of up and down scoring. But it seemed that the Hawks had a bit more second-wind than the Braves, as pulled away to a 108-86 lead with over six minutes remaining, and they hang on for the win 108-94.

108 points is now the most points any Remsen St. Mary’s team has scored, regardless of sport, and sets a new Iowa playoff record for most point scored.The 202 combined points is the most ever in Iowa high school history. Montezuma quarterback Eddie Burgess set a new Iowa record with 689 passing yards, with 20 receptions for Trey Shearer, who set a new 8-man record.

Remsen St. Mary’s will face Fremont-Mills in the 8-man championship game.