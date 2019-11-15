Remsen St. Mary’s season comes to an end in 8-Man semifinals

It was a great season for the Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks.

Coming into the 2019 season, the talent was apparent for St. Mary’s, especially at quarterback with junior Blaine Harpenau, who threw for 1300 yards, 26 touchdowns with only 3 interceptions in 2019. The offense lived up to the hype, finishing fifth in 8-Man with 4321 yards, and it’s 80 touchdowns were tied for fourth in the state as the Hawks were 11-0 heading into the UNI Dome.

In week one of the season Remsen St. Mary’s pulled off what may have been their best win of the season, 26-25 over #1 Audubon on a two point conversion with 6.5 seconds remaining. Things were significantly different in their rematch in the State semifinals in the UNI Dome. The two teams traded blows throughout the first half, with the Wheelers taking a 26-22 lead into the half.

Remsen St. Mary’s took the ball on their first possession in the third quarter, and on fourth down appeared to score a touchdown to take the lead as Harpenau connected with Austin Jensen, but as he went to the ground the ball came loose, causing the officials to call it an incompletion. A questionable call that took six points off the board, and gave the ball to Audubon, who two plays later saw quarterback Skyler Schultes score on a long read option run, which along with a two point conversion, made it a 14 point swing in favor of the Wheelers.

The Hawks spent the rest of the game playing catch up, but ultimately were not able to secure their spot in next week’s championship, falling 39-28. Their final record ends up 11-1.