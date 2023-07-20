CARROLL, IOWA (KCAU) – Tense moments go hand-in-hand with the IHSAA State Baseball Tournament, and there was anxiety with every pitch as Remsen St. Mary’s prevailed 1-0 over Lynnville-Sully in a Class 1A semifinal rubber match, earning the program it’s 2nd consecutive trip to the 1A State Championship game.

The 2-seed Hawks were the State runners up a year ago and they let that fire burn in the top of the second inning. Collin Homan got RSM in business with a deep RBI double to left center, leading to a Landon Waldschmitt RBI double moments later to give RSM the 1-0 lead.

The score stayed that way for the rest of the way but not because 3-seed Lynnville-Sully didn’t get runners in scoring position. Rather, starting pitcher Cael Ortmann wouldn’t allow them to cross the plate. Aided by stout defense, the senior avoided multiple jams throughout the game, leading up to the biggest moment of the contest where Ortmann racked up his 9th strikeout over Lynnville-Sully who’d stranding the tying run on third base with two outs in the top of 7th to seal it for RSM.

Ortmann ended with just five hits allowed, 2 walks, and 9 strikeouts in a 7-inning complete game performance. The Hawks are now back to where they want to be in the upcoming title game, and ready to avenge the sour taste left by that championship loss last season.

“It means everything. Ever since we lost last year to New London we’ve been thinking about this opportunity just to get back to the state championship,” Remsen St. Mary’s senior Cael Ortmann said. “I mean we’re right there we just got to finish it. Out. Some schools dreams of this, other schools dream of this, and for us to do it 5 times as a senior class, it’s just insane.”

“People think it’s so easy and it’s not. Then once you get here, you got to battle you got to claw and you got to have a little bit of luck,” Remsen St. Mary’s head coach Dean Harpenau said. “Friday we hope we come and play a great baseball game and whoever we play we hope we come out on top.”

Remsen St. Mary’s will aim for its first title since 2016, taking on 5-seed Lisbon for the 1A State crown on Friday. First pitch at Merchants Park set for 1:00 p.m.