SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Two of the top five teams in 8-man football are set to clash in Siouxland as the top-ranked Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks are set to take on the #4 Newell-Fonda Mustangs.

In a battle of undefeated teams, Cael Ortmann and the Hawks look to win their first game against the Mustangs since October 2020. In their most recent meeting, Newell-Fonda shut down the Hawks and picked up the 21-0 victory.

Newell-Fonda will look to senior quarterback Mason Dicks, who has totaled over 1,100 total yards and 19 touchdowns through five games. Kickoff at Newell-Fonda is slated for 7pm on Friday, September 30th.