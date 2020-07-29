Remsen St. Mary’s locked in for challenge of facing the defending champs in the semifinals

DES MOINES – The seniors on this Remsen St. Mary’s team have been to state tournaments in a variety of different sports. In football, they’ve made it twice. In basketball, they’ve made it four times. And this is the fifth year in a row these guys have made it to the state baseball tournament, but they’ve never made a state championship game.

“I feel like we all came in here with the same end goal in mind: get those seniors into the state championship game,” said Hawks junior outfielder Xavier Galles

“Everyone is locked in right now,” said Hawks junior pitcher Blaine Harpenau. “The last few years not making it to a state championship game, this next one is gonna be really big for us.”

They’re looking to change that on Thursday, taking on the defending champs: Newman Catholic.

“It’s against Mason City, Newman,” said Hawks head coach Dean Harpenau. “They’re three time defending champs. So we know them and I’m sure they know us too. But it’ll be a lot of fun.”

There are no easy games in 1A, so even though Newman is the 6-seed, Remsen is preparing for a battle.

“We’re not scared of them,” said Blaine. “And we’re gonna give them our best shot, they’re gonna give us their best shot, and it should be a fun game. I’m excited to play them.”

“We gotta keep getting good BP in practice and keep in mind that we can’t get to that last game without following through with this next game,” said Galles.

First pitch for that game is at Thursday at 1:30.