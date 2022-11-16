SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks will be the first of our three remaining Iowa high school football teams to play in their respective state title game, with RSM looking to add another state title to the history of the storied program.

In a matchup of undefeated teams, it’ll be #2 Remsen St. Mary’s facing off against top-ranked WACO Wayland at the UNI-Dome for the 8-man state championship. Both teams feature dynamic playmakers at the center of their offenses.

For the Hawks, it’s senior quarterback and former SportsZone Player of the Week Cael Ortmann. He’s totaled 48 touchdowns while averaging over 210 all-purpose yards per game for Remsen St. Mary’s. On the Warriors side, they’ll look to running back Simeon Reichenbach. The senior has been instrumental for the team all season long, recording over 1,500 receiving yards and 32 rushing touchdowns.

WACO is a formidable opponent for the Hawks, but RSM feels they are ready to write an incredible ending to the final chapter of their redemption story.

“We know we’ve got to do whatever it takes to win this championship. No matter what, we’ve got to be a bend, but don’t break team. Our defense has got to tighten up, our offense has got to be more efficient. We know what we’ve got to do and we just got to execute,” Ortmann said.