Remsen St. Mary’s dominates Grundy Center in first round of state baseball

CARROLL, Iowa (KCAU) — There’s storybook endings, and storybook beginnings, and the #1 Remsen St. Mary’s baseball team hopes to have both by the end of the week.

In the Hawks first round game at the Class 1A IHSAA state baseball tournament in Carroll, things couldn’t have gone more smoothly. After issuing a walk in the top of the first, RSM senior pitcher Blaine Harpenau didn’t allow another baserunner through his 4 2/3 innings pitched. He exited the game just before the final out in the top of the fifth inning with nine strikeouts with Remsen St. Mary’s leading 14-0 to preserve his ability to pitch again, should the Hawks make it to Thursday’s Class 1A state championship game.

The Hawks’ bats matched their stellar senior’s pitching. RSM racked up 18 hits, earning 13 of their 14 runs. Most of the damage coming in the bottom of the fourth, when Remsen St. Mary’s batted around, scoring ten runs to bust the game wide open. Sophomore first baseman Cael Ortmann led the way, going 3/4 with five RBI and one run scored. He drove in four of his five runs in a pair of at bats in the fourth inning alone.

Remsen St. Mary’s will play their Class 1A state semifinal versus #4 Kee Wednesday at 10 a.m. The game was originally scheduled to be played at 11 a.m., but has been moved up due to expected high temperatures.