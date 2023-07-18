CARROLL, IOWA (KCAU) – Remsen St. Mary’s has made the IHSAA State Baseball tournament for eight straight years, so the 2-seeded Hawks know a thing or two about comebacks. Such was the case on Monday evening as RSM rallies to defeat 7-seed Saint Ansgar 3-1 in the Class 1A State quarterfinals.

It was a pitcher’s duel early on at Merchants Park, until the Saints broke through in the 3rd inning with a RBI single to center to grab a 1-0 lead. The score didn’t change as sweat started to build for Remsen St. Mary’s, but the Hawks stayed true to who they were in the 6th inning. After loading the bases, Austin Klein had a swinging bunt that scored Brady Wurth to tie the game at 1’s. Then Brendan Fisch followed it up with a huge squeeze bunt single to score the go-ahead run 2-1 for RSM. They’d get some key insurance moments later from Jaxon Bunkers with the senior lifting a sac fly to left for the RBI and the 3-1 lead into the 7th inning.

Saints brought the tying run to the plate with two outs but a ball would strike the runner resulting in an out, securing a nail-biting 3-1 victory for the 2022 State runners up.

#2 Remsen St. Mary’s advances to face #6 Lynnville-Sully in the Class 1A State semifinals. First pitch at Merchants Park set for 4:30 p.m.