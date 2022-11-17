SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Following Remsen St. Mary’s State runner up finish in baseball last July, the Hawks said it was a feeling they didn’t want to experience again. Now, undefeated RSM has a shot to start off their athletic year as winners, contending for their 2nd 8-man State football title in 3 years. But if the Hawks want their redemption story to have a happy ending here in Cedar Falls, it’ll have to come through another fellow unbeaten in the championship, 13-0 WACO.

The Hawks wasted no time jumping out to the lead as running back Brenden Fisch scored to give RSM a 6-0 lead. The Hawks’ defense stepped up as well with Jaxon Bunkers capitalizing on a scoop-and-score to extend the lead. RSM led 24-3 at halftime.

In the second half, the Hawks went to Fisch for his fifth touchdown of the game. The senior totaled 134 rushing yards and was just the third player in 8-man history to score five touchdowns in the championship game.

WACO Wayland cut into the lead but it was not enough as RSM reclaims their spot atop 8-man football, taking down WACO 38-16 for their second state title in the last three years.

“This is just crazy. I’m just trying to take in that we’re State champs right now, so I mean it’s just the best feeling in the world. These guys are all my brothers. I’ve been playing with all of them since 2nd grade. We all grew up together, we’re all best friends off the field and on the field, we’re best friends, we all get along so well. I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else,” Remsen St. Mary’s senior quarterback Cael Ortmann said.