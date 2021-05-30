Remsen, St. Mary’s celebrates 100 years of baseball, honors past state tournament teams

The Remsen, St. Mary’s Hawks have been a force on the baseball field for decades. They’ve been a top program in Iowa for what seems like forever, and Sunday the team celebrated 100 years of Remsen, St. Mary’s baseball…

Honoring the teams who had made it to the state tournament, the RSM program brought back some of the biggest players from their state tournament teams stretching back to 1979. Wearing commemorative uniforms, the players who took Hawks baseball to the biggest stage showed off the trophies they brought home to Remsen over the years. For some of the older guys, it was great to see and relive the legacy they had created with the program.

“It’s like a brotherhood, all these guys they grew up here,” said Dean Harpenau, current RSM head coach and Class of ’85. “Coach used to tell us that people are watching all around the state, all over. you get texts and calls that say people are watching us. And we had a great turnout today, even on a rainy day. It’s just a lot of culture.”

“I’m 60 years old, and it’s an honor and a privilege to come out here and see the generations of people and their dedication to St. Mary’s baseball,” said Scott Pick, a member of RSM’s first state tournament team from 1979. “And as you can see from the people here, it’s not just what they’re doing today to win, but what they’ve done in the past.”

But it wasn’t just a ceremony. The players from over the years dressed up for a reason: they had a ballgame to play. Two teams of Remsen greats had an exhibition game at Thelen Memorial Field, and for the old guys, the chance to get out and play was exciting.

“I mean, memories. I played third base, and it’ll be nice to get out there and kick the dirt a bit,” Pick said. “And my mind will be racing thinking about how back in ’79 this is where it all happened. Its just so exciting. And hopefully I’ll be able to walk when this is over.”