Remsen St. Mary’s boys come up short in state quarterfinal match up against Grand View Christian

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – It was a slow start for the Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks, and in a game that didn’t leave much room for error, that was a bad sign.

The #6 Hawks came into the 2021 Iowa boys state basketball tournament as an underdog, but hoped that the momentum of their 7-game winning streak would help them against #3 Grand View Christian. The Thunder feature one of the biggest talents in the state, 6’11” sophomore center Daniel Tobiloba, who was the state’s top rebounder, regardless of class, at 15.9 per game, to go along with 4.9 blocks per contest, tied for best in the state at any class. That kind of size forces a team like St. Mary’s, who only have three players listed at 6’1″ or taller, and only one over 6’2″ to shoot outside, and try and minimize the effect of a big man like Tobiloba. Unfortunately for the Hawks, a 5-23 performance from beyond the three-point arc wasn’t going to get it done.

Grand View Christian feasted inside, shooting 21-36 from the field, 19-31 from inside the arc. The Hawks defense, which typically relies on forcing turnovers to convert into transition buckets, were able to force 17 changes in possession, but only managed two fast break points. In the end, it was a tough ask for a team of Remsen St. Mary’s size to go against one of the biggest teams in Class 1A, as the Hawks fall in the state quarterfinals 54-49. Austin Jensen led Remsen with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Jaxon Bunkers also scored 12.