The 2020 high school baseball season will certainly be one to remember. With only about a month and a half to play, including the state tournament, teams won’t have the luxury of waiting to get hot and roll off wins.

For Remsen St. Mary’s, they come into 2020 with seven seniors, and plenty of state tournament experience. The hope for the Hawks is that they will be able to lean on that experience to make sure they don’t hit a snag in this year’s shortened season.