SIOUX CITY - The Sioux City East Black Raiders baseball team hasn't been to state since 2015. Coming into the COVID-shortened season, however, the Raiders had a senior laden roster, and felt their shot to break the streak was as good as any, and now, they're only one game away.

On Monday East clobbered Fort Dodge 10-0 in their Substate semifinal. It only took the Raiders four and a half innings to get the job done, as senior pitcher Alec Patino tossed a scoreless game, and helped the Raiders win one of their fastest games of the season.