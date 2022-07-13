SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – For six straight years Remsen St. Mary’s baseball has punched their ticket to the Class 1A State Tournament. After last night’s 12-2 Substate Final win over West Harrison, the Hawks bumped their State streak to seven, looking every bit as good as their perfect 33-0 record.

That undefeated mark hasn’t been a fluke with state-best performances at the dish and on the mound. Among a stride of key contributors, vital ones have come from pitcher Carter Schorg who holds a top-four ERA at 0.24, along with Cael Ortmann, who’s torn the cover off the ball behind a team-best batting average of .520.

Offensive numbers aside though, their defense could prove to take them the distance. The unit boasts the top fielding percentage, top ERA, along with the least amount of errors of any team in all of Iowa. But for a group who’s fell short in the State semis three straight years, searching for the first title since 2016, head coach Dean Harpenau and his crew have unfinished business in Carroll.

The #1 seeded Hawks open the 1A State tournament facing #8 South Winnishiek in quarterfinal play. First pitch set for 1:30 p.m. at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa.