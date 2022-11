SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the regional college basketball highlights and scores from November 7th, 2022:

MEN’S BASKETBALL

#9 Creighton 72, St. Thomas 60

Iowa 89, Bethune-Cookman 58

Iowa State 8, IUPUI 39

Nebraska 79, Maine 66

Wisconsin 85, South Dakota 59

Akron 81, South Dakota State 80- OT

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

#4 Iowa

#8 Iowa State 87, Cleveland State 54

#21 Creighton 78, #23 South Dakota State 69

#22 Nebraska 100, Omaha 36

South Dakota 106, Midland 41