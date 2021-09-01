Redhawks’ huge sixth inning dooms Explorers in crucial loss

FARGO, N.D. (KCAU) — A 9-run sixth inning from Fargo-Moorhead put a damper on Sioux City’s playoff push on Wednesday night.

The Explorers entered the sixth inning with the Redhawks tied at one apiece, but a bases loaded walk, followed by a 2-RBI single, an RBI-double, and a grand slam capped a nine run inning for Fargo-Moorhead to put the Redhawks firmly in control.

The team in front of Sioux City, the Lincoln Saltdogs, added insult to injury with their second win in a row over Milwaukee to extend their lead over the Explorers to 1.5 games with only six left in the season for the X’s.

Game three in Fargo is set for Thursday at 7:05.