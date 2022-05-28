SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Sioux City Explorers fell to the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks 11-6 in the second game of the series.

Fargo-Moorhead struck first as they put three runs on the board in the second inning on Manuel Boscan’s two out bases clearing double.

The Explorers loaded the bases in the third with no one out but only pushed across a single run on Nick Franklin’s sacrifice fly to make it a 3-1 game.

The Redhawks exploded for six runs in the fifth to run away with the game. Drew Ward hit his second homer of the series and sixth of the year, the two run shot made it 5-1 Fargo. Nick Novak added a RBI single and a balk pushed across another run. Peter Maris finished off the rally with a two run single giving the Hawks a 9-1 lead.

Carlos Sierra (0-2) took the loss as he went four and a third innings, allowed seven hits, five runs, three walks, and collected seven strikeouts.

The X’s added a run in the fifth on a Trey Martin double to make it a 9-2 game.

Bret Helton (2-0) walked away with the win. He threw five innings, allowed six hits, three earned runs, three walks, and five strikeouts.

In the sixth Gabe Snyder reached on an error after a 17-pitch at-bat. Sebastian Zawada then followed with a long home run on the first pitch he saw to make it 9-4.

Both sides added a pair of runs in their halves of their ninth to give the game its final score 11-6.

RedHawks reliever Davis Feldman (1) tossed the final four frames to pick up the save.

The series finale takes place on Sunday at 4:05. Southpaw Patrick Ledet (0-0, 3.27) will start on the bump for the X’s. He’ll be opposed by left-handed pitcher Kevin McGovern (1-0, 3.93) as Fargo goes for the sweep.