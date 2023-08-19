LINCOLN, NEBRASKA (KCAU) – Entering the 2023 season as one of the top volleyball teams in the country, fifth-ranked Nebraska hit the hardwood for their annual Red-White Scrimmage in Lincoln. The Red team won a tightly contested match, 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 19-25, 27-25).

Points in the match were even at 96-96, and White nearly took it to a fifth set after charging back from a 19-6 deficit in set four to force a deuce game.

Harper Murray and Merritt Beason each had 13 kills to lead Red. They also had 12 and 11 digs, respectively. Ally Batenhorst had eight kills and 10 digs.

For White, Lindsay Krause led the attack with 16 kills and added eight digs. She also had four service aces and four blocks. Hayden Kubik added 13 kills and nine digs, and Caroline Jurevicius finished with five kills and four blocks and a pair of aces.