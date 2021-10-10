Red hot Hawkeye defense proves key in Iowa’s comeback and statement-making win over Nittany Lions

IOWA CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Iowa football came into Saturday gearing up for their biggest game in years. And they, as well as the roaring Kinnick crowd delivered.

Coming back from a two-touchdown deficit in the first half, then-#3 Iowa had a solid defensive effort with some key breakaway plays on offense to pick up a 23-20 win over previously #4 Penn State, keeping its perfect record and College Football Playoff hopes intact. The Hawkeyes followed the same script they’ve used for years to find success, relying on defense and special teams to put their offense in position to strike.

Iowa improves to 6-0 with its sixth straight over a ranked opponent, tying the longest streak in program history dating back to 1960. It was also the Hawkeyes’ 12th straight win, a mark accomplished for the first time since 2015, and their first win over a top-five opponent since beating Ohio State in 2017.

Iowa moves ahead with Big Ten play staying at home to face Purdue next Saturday. Kickoff at Kinnick Stadium set for 2:30 p.m.