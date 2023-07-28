SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Despite a 6-game losing streak, the Sioux City Explorers looked for a fresh start returning to Lewis and Clark Park on Friday evening and the X’s would shine in the end following an Monarchs’ error off the bat of Tyler Rando to walk-it-off for Sioux City in a 6-5 series opening win over Kansas City.

The scoring started early for Sioux City when Jake Ortega delivered an RBI double in the bottom of the 2nd giving Sioux City a 1-0 lead. Scott Ota carried the torch with RBI singles of his own in the 3rd and 4th innings towards a quick 3-0 edge.

The West Division-leading Monarchs had an answer in the top of the 6th though with a pair of singles that’d score 3 runs in the inning to tie the game at 3-3. The X’s would regain the lead 4-3 off a throwing error in the 7th, but Kansas City retaliated the next inning with a 2-run home run via Chris Hermann to put KC ahead 5-4.

Down to their final two outs in the bottom of the 9th, Matt Lloyd caught fire with an RBI double down the line to bring home the game-tying run 5-5. Tyler Rando supplied the biggest punch of the night two batters. Rando sent a groundball to second base that squeaked through the legs of the fielder and into right, scoring Lloyd as the game-winning run to cap off a 6-5 comeback victory and erase their six-game skid.

The Explorers return to the diamond tomorrow for game two of their series with Kansas City. First pitch at Lewis and Clark Park set for 6:05 p.m.