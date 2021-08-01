RailCat pitching stifles the X’s despite the return of Michael Lang

SIOUX CITY I.A. (KCAU) – The Gary SouthShore RailCats kept the Explorers’ offense at bay for a 4-1 win leading into a decisive game three of the series.

The X’s struck first with a Chris Clare leadoff single and a stolen base to set up LT Tolbert with a RBI single to give Sioux City a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

That was all the Explorers would score in the game as they were shut out for the eight remaining innings. They collected two hits in both the first and second but then collected at the most a single hit in any other inning.

Shutting down the Sioux City offense for most of the way was RailCats starter Josh Vincent (2-2) who earned the win and quality start allowing just one run in six innings scattering seven hits while walking two and striking out three.

Michael Lang made his return from injury to the Explorers lineup and notched a hit, his first since June 10th.

The X’s and RailCats will meet on Sunday afternoon for the rubber game of their three game series. Brett Adcock (2-7, 5.13) will take the ball for Sioux City and Gary will counter with right hander John Sheaks (0-3, 7.30) with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 pm.