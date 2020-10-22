Purdy set to return to Oklahoma State for the first time since 2018 breakout

AMES (KCAU) – The last time Brock Purdy played in Stillwater, he won a starting job. This time around, he could get the Cyclones their first 4-0 start in Big 12 play in school history.

In 2018 Purdy took over after one series against Oklahoma State, leading ISU to an upset victory over the Cowboys 48-42. He scored five total touchdowns, and had over 400 total yards, and instantly became a true freshman sensation for Iowa State.

This year the stakes are a little bit higher. At 3-0 in Big 12 play, #17 Iowa State will be looking for its first 4-0 start in conference play in program history. It won’t be easy though, #6 Oklahoma State comes in with one of the nation’s best running backs in Chuba Hubbard, and a defense that has only given up nine points per game. Meaning if the Cyclones are going to make history, it’ll take another stellar day from their junior quarterback in the same place he won the job two years ago.