Purdue stuns #2 Iowa at home handing the Hawkeyes its first loss of the season

IOWA CITY, IOWA (AP) — Aidan O’Connell threw for 374 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, David Bell had 240 receiving yards, and Purdue continued its recent mastery over No. 2 Iowa with a 24-7 win.

The Boilermakers have won four of their last five games against the Hawkeyes. Purdue beat its highest ranked opponent on the road since a victory at No. 2 Notre Dame in 1974. It was the second time in four seasons Purdue has knocked off a No. 2-ranked team. The Boilermakers won at home against a second-ranked Ohio State in 2018. The loss snapped Iowa’s 12-game winning streak, including nine consecutive in Big Ten play.

