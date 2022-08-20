SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Many people would think twice about riding a bull, but it’s become a passion for the last 10 years for South Dakota native Mason Moody.

The 19-year-old was introduced to the sport of rodeo by his three sisters at the age of 9. From there, he’d compete in a number of rodeo events, developing a strong affinity for bull riding. Turns out he’d have a talent for it too, placing 8th in the National High School Rodeo Finals. When he turned 18, Mason would evolve his passion into a profession, beginning a professional bull riding career that would take him all across the country for rodeo competitions and qualifying events, including his first professional ride in 2021 at the PBR event in Sioux City.

Though he plans to one day take the reigns of his family’s farm and ranch, Mason doesn’t have any plan jumping off the saddle anytime soon. The current Nashville Stampede rider believes he has a lot left in the tank and some unfinished business on the bull.

Mason will compete at the newly established PBR: Challenger Series event at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City on August 26th and 27th. Doors open on Friday at 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.