DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA (KCAU) – Though the slate gets wiped clean every year, the Morningside offense has been as prolific as ever coming into this weekend.

The team ranks first nationally in five offensive categories, and with the NAIA Football Player of the Year in the pocket, the scoring attack has maintained its potency. As far as the running game, it’s been a bumpy road in the postseason following the injury of starting running back Anthony Sims in the first round, with senior Matt Strecker taking the reigns. But Sims is now out of his boot, and expected to be ready to go for Saturday, giving the Mustang all the scoring weapons they need to be able counter what they see from the high-scoring Vikings on game day.

“We kind of talk about it every week of the season and so far in the playoffs, I mean every team that we’ve played has had a high-octane offense and we just understand that on our side of the ball and know that we’re gonna have to put up a lot of points to match what they bring to the table,” senior wide receiver Austin Johnson said.

“All gas no brakes has kind of been a motto for us all year just in terms of playing relentless putting everything into each and every play,” Morningside head football coah Steve Ryan said. “We were able to get this wooden board of North Carolina with ‘all gas no brakes’ on it and kind of been using it down here.”

Much like the offense, the Mustang defense has kept in step, holding not only their own, but opponents to less than 20 points nine out of the last 13 games. It’s a unit that’s top 50 in the nation for interceptions, tackles, and sacks. Much like Morningside, Grand View leans towards the air more so than the ground, providing some early opportunities for the secondary to make plays. With that being said, the entire group has made strides, and only allowing 320 yards per game, it’s a testament to their growth and success in 2021.

“I think it just comes a lot of it off the field I mean we’re all great friends, we bond every day, we’re with each other every day,” senior offensive lineman Weston Schultz said. “We know each other’s strengths we know each other’s weaknesses and we just go out there on Saturday’s and show what we have.”

“Just being great at everything we do and just go hard, give 110 percent at all times… and the guys around us just keep on pushing us and just make us better each and every day, especially along with the coaches and everyone,” senior defensive back Drew Bessey said.