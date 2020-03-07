Other Nebraska Girls State Basketball Score:
Hastings SC – 62, Crofton – 60
Ponca punches ticket to C2 championship for first time since 1993
Posted: / Updated:
Other Nebraska Girls State Basketball Score:
Other Nebraska Girls State Basketball Score:
Hastings SC – 62, Crofton – 60
If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page. Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.