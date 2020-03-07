Ponca punches ticket to C2 championship for first time since 1993

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Other Nebraska Girls State Basketball Score:
Hastings SC – 62, Crofton – 60

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

College Sports

More College Sports

High School Sports

More High School Sports

Iowa Hawkeyes

More Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa State Cyclones

More Iowa State Cyclones

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories