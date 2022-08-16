SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Fan favorite Matt Pobereyko continued to live up to the adoration during his second professional start with 10 strikeouts through 5 innings of work, while the Sioux City Explorers offense gave him more than enough cushion behind a season-high 16 runs in their series opening win over the Lincoln Saltdogs Tuesday night.

Pitching was the driving force for both sides early on as the game stayed knotted at zeros through the first two innings, but the X’s would light up the board first thanks to a three-run home run from Danry Vasquez in the bottom of the third. Ademar Rifaela would compliment the long-ball effort with a 2-run blast of his own in the bottom of the fourth, creating a comfortable 5-0 lead for Sioux City.

Pobereyko struck out the side in the top of the fifth, ending his night and a dominant performance with 10 strikeouts and zero hits allowed through 5 innings. He would be relieved by Kevin Lenik, who allowed 1 run on 3 hits in his 2 innings of work.

But by the 7th inning, the scoring surge turned into a frenzy for the X’s bats. A mix of RBI singles, wild pitches, and and a three-run Sebastian Zawada home run would catapult Sioux City towards a 9-run inning and a 16-1 lead. Though the Saltdogs scratched across two runs in the top of the 9th, the home team had done their part in wiping away any chances of a comeback bid.

Sioux City returns to Lewis and Clark Park tomorrow for game two of the series with Lincoln. First pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.