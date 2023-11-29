SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Our SportsZone Player of the Year countdown continues with our next nominee, who played a big role toward guiding his team back to the UNI-Dome for the first time since 2015.

Spirit Lake QB Caden Lundt threw for 24 touchdowns, tied for fourth-most in Class 2A. His 2,311 passing yards was good for second-best in the class. Lundt also added a pair of rushing touchdowns for a Spirit Lake squad that ended its season in the state semifinals.

The junior helped Spirit Lake achieve a double-digit win total for just the second time since the 2015-16 season.