SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Our next SportsZone Player of the Year nominee helped engineer a turnaround, working as part of a team that made it back to the state championship.

Our next nominee is Bishop Heelan quarterback and defensive back Quinn Olson. The senior signal-caller accounted for 36 touchdowns. This past season, Olson threw for 1,215 yards while adding 1,049 on the ground. The senior also recorded a pick-six.

Defensively, he notched 151 interception return yards, good for fourth-most in Iowa.

Bishop Heelan wrapped up the season with 11 wins, the most for the program in a single year since the 2014-15 season.