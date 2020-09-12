Player of the Week: SB-L’s Kaden Helt

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa – Kaden Helt was a man on a mission for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors on Friday night.

The senior running back had eight carries for 199 rushing yards, including touchdown runs of 75 yards, 55 yards, and 63 yards, all in the first half. Helt added to his total in the second half with a 58 yard scamper, and a four yard touchdown reception for a grand total of 275 rushing yards on 22 carries, with four rushing touchdowns, and 39 receiving yards on five catches and one touchdown. Scoring five of his team’s six touchdowns against B-H/RV, Kaden Felt wins our weekly Player of the Week!