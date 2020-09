ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa – It’s been a good year for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.

The Lions have only allowed 21 points all season, and that stayed the same after a match up with #5 Sioux Center, shutting out the Warriors 42-0.

Leading the way was sophomore quarterback Zach Lutmer, who combined long runs with accurate passes to lead the way, as the young signal caller avoided turnovers once again, while racking up the points to compliment the Lions’ tough defense.