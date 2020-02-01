Player of the Night: Cherokee’s JeMae Nichols

Our player of the night is Cherokee’s JeMae Nichols. She had 18 points while leading her team to a huge Lakes Conference win over a ranked Western Christian team. She was all over the court, snagging rebounds, dishing out assists, and striking from range. And for that, she is our player of the night, congrats JeMae…
