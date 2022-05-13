KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCAU) — Prior to the Sioux City Explorers season opener, manager Steve Montgomery warned that after just an eight-day spring training hits may be hard to come by. The man knows what he’s talking about.

The X’s opened their season at Kansas City on Friday, in a game that looked exactly like Montgomery told reporters it would: with dominant pitching. However, in baseball sometimes it’s less about the quantity of your hits, but rather the quality, as the Explorers’ timely knocks were enough for a 2-0 victory to open their 2022 slate.

After veteran shortstop Nate Samson picked up the first base hit of the season for Sioux City in the top of the fourth, Sebastian Zawada picked up the team’s second straight hit with an RBI double to left field that put Sioux City on the board. It wasn’t until the top of the eighth that either team scored again, as X’s leadoff hitter Nick Franklin hit a solo-home run to double the score at 2-0.

Member of the 2017 Explorers roster Kevin McCanna started the game on the mound for Sioux City, picking up his first win of the year with five scoreless innings while giving up three hits, three walks, and picking up four strikeouts. Thomas McIlraith pitched a one-hit ninth inning for the save.

Game two of Sioux City and Kansas City’s three-game series starts Saturday at 7:00.