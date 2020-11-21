Pierce’s perfect season ends in Class C1 state championship

PIERCE, Neb (KCAU) – Add another one to the billboard in Pierce.

The Bluejays were hosting their first state championship game since 1989 as Adams Central came to town. Pierce got the scoring started on a 48 yard score from Tyler Race, which is typical of a good Pierce team, a great running game. From then on, however, Pierce scored exclusively through the air.

Sophomore quarterback Abram Scholting had three touchdown tosses to build the Bluejays lead up to 18 points in the third quarter, as the Jays claimed their fourth state championship in school history 28-19. Scholting finished 13-23 for 249 yards and the aforementioned three touchdowns.