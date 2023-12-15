SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Pierce senior running back and cornerback Keenan Valverde announced via social media this morning his verbal commitment to continue his college football career at Dordt University.

Leading the Bluejays in scoring with 20 touchdowns this fall, Valverde rushed for 1,519 yards on 8 yards/carry averaging 168.8 yards/game. Valverde has rushed for over 3,400 yards the past two seasons for 46 scores.

Valverde joins a Defender running back room that led the GPAC with 249 rush yards/game in 2023.