NORFOLK, NEB. (KCAU) – The 11th annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic kicked off Saturday morning in Norfolk, featuring some of the top talent in the region. Pierce’s Mark Brahmer was named head coach of the Red Team, and it’d be his last time holding that title with Brahmer coaching his final game following Red Team’s 42-14 victory over White Team.

A part of the program since 1995, Brahmer built the Bluejays into one of the most successful teams in Class C-1 over the last two decades. Amassing over 200 career wins as head coach, Brahmer led Pierce to five State runner-up finishes since 1999 and four State titles in total. Their most recent coming last November for an unbeaten season and their second title in three years.

Brahmer will remain the principal at Pierce High School.