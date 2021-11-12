Pierce, Norfolk Catholic punch tickets to football state championship games

NORFOLK, NE (KCAU) — Karter Kerkman scored all five of Norfolk Catholic’s touchdowns as the Knights clinch their sport in the Class C2 state championship game 35-6 over Wilber-Clatonia. The Knights will face Archbishop Bergan on Tuesday, November 23rd at 2:45 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln for the state title.

PIERCE, NE (KCAU) — The Pierce Bluejays’ defense was suffocating in their Class C1 state semifinal game with Battle Creek, holding the Braves to just 49 yards on offense in a 21-0 win. Michael Kruntorad scored the Jays’ first two touchdowns as Pierce picked up the shutout en route to their third straight state championship appearance, where they’ll face Lakeview on Tuesday, November 23rd at 10:15 a.m. at Memorial Stadium at Lincoln.