SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Pierce Bluejays football star Ben Brahmer was an important piece in his team’s state championship season, hoisting the Class C1 trophy at Memorial Stadium, his future home. But now, that is no longer as he has changed course and will take his football talents elsewhere.

Brahmer has flipped his commitment from the Huskers and wll now play for the Iowa State Cyclones. He led the team in receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns this year as he reeled in 81 catches for 1,525 yards and 21 touchdowns while adding an additional 124 yards on the ground for the undefeated Bluejays.

The senior broke the NSAA Class C1 playoff game record for receiving yards in the title game, registering 249 yards on 11 catches and three touchdowns in #2 Pierce’s 42-14 victory over #1 Aurora.