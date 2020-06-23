Philadephia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert assaulted at South Dakota bar

FILE – In this Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles’ Dallas Goedert is shown during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, in Philadelphia. A Florida man is accused of punching Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert at a bar.
The 29-year-old man is charged with misdemeanor assault and has been released on a personal recognizance bond, according to Ernest Thompson, chief deputy state’s attorney in Brown County. Goedert, 25, is a Britton, South Dakota, native and was at The Zoo bar in Aberdeen when he was punched and knocked to the ground about 1 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — A Florida man is accused of punching Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert at a bar in South Dakota, the player’s home state.

A prosecutor in Brown County says the 29-year-old man is charged with misdemeanor assault and has been released on a personal recognizance bond.

The 25-year-old Goedert is a Britton, South Dakota, native.

The Argus Leader reports Goedert was at The Zoo Bar in Aberdeen when he was punched and knocked to the ground about 1 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities did not say what motivated the man to punch Goedert, who was taken by ambulance to a hospital, treated and released.

