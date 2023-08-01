SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Adversity came in bunches for the Sioux City Explorers on Tuesday night trailing Fargo-Moorhead three times entering their final half inning of the game, but the X’s refused to fold. Sioux City tied the game in the bottom of the 9th and 11th innings, with Daniel Perez completing the comeback once and for all in the bottom of the 12th off a bases-loaded single in a 10-9 walk-off win over the RedHawks in the series opener.

This is the third walk-off victory for the Explorers in the last four games. First pitch for game two of their RedHawks series set for 7: 05 p.m. tomorrow at Lewis and Clark Park.