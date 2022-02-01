SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports are proud to announce the following basketball players-of-the-week for contests played Jan. 24-30, 2022. Hauff Mid-America Sports is the presenting sponsor of the 2021-2022 GPAC Players-of-the-Week and Players and Coaches-of-the-Year awards program.

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Basketball Players-of-the-Week

Women – Sophia Peppers, Morningside University (Forward)

Sophia Peppers of Morningside University is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports women’s basketball player-of-the-week. Peppers, a senior from Exira, Iowa, became just 15th player in Morningside history to reach the 1,400-point mark. She has now made 14 free throws in a row and has eight straight games in which she has shot 40 percent or better from field. She had 23 and 10 rebounds in a win over Northwestern.

Men – Mason Walters, University of Jamestown (Forward)

Mason Walters of the University of Jamestown is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports men’s basketball player-of-the-week. Walters, a sophomore from Jamestown, North Dakota, averaged 34.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.5 blocks as the Jimmies split a pair of games last week. He had 32 points and 11 rebounds in a loss to Mount Marty before pouring in 37 points, 16 rebounds, and 3 blocked shots in an 85-74 win over Northwestern. He also made a career-high seven three-pointers against the Raiders.